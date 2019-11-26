Leading Off (11/26/19)

Charles Schwab Coming to Town. With its acquisition of TD Ameritrade, the combined firm will relocate to a new campus in Westlake. Fidelity and Deloitte also have thousands of employees nearby. We need a snappy name for this. The Financial Services Corridor doesn’t do it for me.

Collin County Becomes ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary.’ With a unanimous vote from commissioners, Collin County the most populous, suburban county to pass such a resolution in support of guns — sorry, in support of the Constitution.

Dallas County Issues Flu Warning. Dallas County Health Director Philip Huang says the flu is kicking into gear earlier than it has in several years. Get your shots, people.

Luka Mural in Deep Ellum. He is depicted as Wonderboy. It’s not exactly awesome, but it’s the thought that counts, right?