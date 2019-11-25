Leading Off (11/25/19)

Cowboys Lose. Did they lose because it was raining? Because they were going up against a historically great defense and a QB and coach who have won six Super Bowls together? Because somehow they got called for two tripping penalties, when even one is exceedingly rare, and the second one happened at just about the worst possible time? Because they had one punt blocked and couldn’t get it together to kick another one that cost them 20 yards of field position? No, they lost because they have the kind of coach who kicks field goals instead of going for it. But also those other things. It’s OK though because …

Luka Doncic is a Basketball Angel. My Slovenian son went for 41 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds to take the Mavs to 11-5 on the season. The Rockets pulled to within 5 in the fourth before Luka — who is, again, only 20 years of age — helped your Dallas Lone Ranger Heroes win going away.

North Haven Gardens is Open. It will take a year for the nursery to be fully up and running but they’re back selling Christmas trees as of this morning.