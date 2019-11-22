Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (11/22/19)

Some Dallas County deputies are accused of looting after the tornado.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner November 22, 2019 6:30 am

Dallas County Deputies Accused of Looting Home Depot After the Tornado. The Home Depot on Forest Lane was wrecked after the tornado. Joseph Bobadilla and Rebecca Evans, both Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies, are accused of theft. Bobadilla apparently took items from the store and then returned them to other Home Depot locations for store credit. Oof.

Dragon House is Back, Apparently. The Southlake restaurant known for its dumplings that Dallas police say was tied to a human trafficking ring out of a Design District spa has reopenedThe Dallas Morning News says it has reopened with “the same chef, cooks, waiters and other employees,” with the manager noting that it is “going to be an employee-owned restaurant.” The previous owner of the restaurant is accused of running a prostitution ring out of what was known as Jade Spa and tying the financials to the well-reviewed restaurant.

Coming Soon: Rain! By the time you wake up, there will probably be rain and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. 

