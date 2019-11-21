Leading Off (11/21/19)

Luka Gets Seventh Triple-Double This Season. After last night against the Warriors, the Mavs’ Luka Doncic, 20 years old, is the youngest player in NBA history to have consecutive 35-point triple-doubles, and he’s the only player to get a 35-point triple-double in less than 30 minutes of game play.

Plano Police Issue Murder Warrant after Death of Allen High Student. The warrant is for 18-year-old Christian Treyshun Hill. Allen High School student Marquel Ellis Jr. was fatally shot at a party.

Two Killed at Northwest Dallas Hotel. They were shot to death during an argument. A person of interest was taken into custody.