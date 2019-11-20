Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (11/20/19)

We're headed into the mid-70s with some rain possible tonight.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner November 20, 2019 7:09 am

Commissioners Delay Vote on Software. The County’s 2012 investment of $30 million in TechShare hasn’t panned out, and commissioners are deciding whether to ditch the project and start fresh.

Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance Reveals a Survey on Homeless Youth. 60 percent say they’ve suffered family violence and 40 percent cited child abuse and neglect. MDHA discussed results at its yearly address yesterday.

Troy Aikman Says to Pay Dak. And that doing so would boost the Cowboys down the stretch.

