Leading Off (11/19/19)

Adolescent Suicide in Dallas County on Rise. In 2016, they jumped 27 percent. Children’s Health conducts an annual study of the quality of kids’ life in North Texas. At a symposium yesterday, they discussed the study, and, along with the suicide rate, there was a lot of other bad news.

Bank-Robbing Woman at Large. She has hit three Dallas banks, but made this mistake, judging from this report, of not adopting an M.O. that leads to a catchy nickname.

Two Women in Custody After Brutal Slaying of Plano Couple. The ladies were caught near Waco. You have to read the story of how they were busted. And the mugshots are something to behold. The identities of the slain couple have not been released, as Plano cops continue to investigate.

Luka Doncic Has His Best Game Yet. He and the Mavs beat the Spurs 117-110. Luka got 42 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists, becoming only the second NBA player, with LeBron, to record a 40-point triple double before turning 21 years old. Said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich: “He’s a hell of a player. He does everything. He’s confident. He’s got great style to him on top of everything else. He’s wonderful to watch.” This reporter agrees.