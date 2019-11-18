Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (11/18/19)

Cowboys win yay.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner November 18, 2019 6:13 am

Cowboys Win. It wasn’t always easy, but there were some fun moments (Zeke’s touchdown dance, Michael Gallup’s circus catch).

16-Year-Old Allen High Student Shot and Killed at Party. It was at a house in Plano. Some people had been kicked out of a party there and then someone fired into the house. The bullet struck Marquel Ellis Jr., a sophomore who played wide receiver for the Allen High varsity and JV teams.

Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Physical Evidence Tampering. Her name is Angel Herring, and she is a 47-year-old senior corporal. She turned herself into the Tri-City Jail in DeSoto on Saturday.

Lyft is Pulling Its Scooters Out of Dallas. They were my favorites, on the occasions I had to use a scooter, so that is a bummer.

