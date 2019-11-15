Leading Off (11/15/19)

Susan Moreno Is One of the Country’s Best Teachers. And yesterday, the J.L. Long Middle School teacher received a $25,000 award from the Milken Family Foundation. She leads classes in English and Spanish and incorporates music, poetry, art, and food. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath was in town to award the gift. Moreno was one of 40 teachers across the country to be honored.

Deep Ellum Attack Suspect Is Indicted. You’ll recall Austin Shuffield: he was recorded confronting a woman in a Deep Ellum parking lot, slapping her cell phone out of her hands, then striking her nearly a half dozen times. He then pulled a pistol from his waistband, according to officers. Yesterday, a grand jury returned four indictments: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction or retaliation, assault causing bodily injury, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Not All Are Happy About Homeless Arrests at Shelter. The city requires all homeless who are seeking shelter at the Kay Bailey to undergo a background check. Officials say it’s for the safety of others. Some of those folks have been arrested after warrants pop up. The crimes include assault, family violence, criminally negligent homicide, and sexual assault of a child. People with minor violations are allowed to stay, however. Some pastors and homeless advocates disagree with the approach, arguing that all should be allowed shelter from the cold without risk of arrest.

We’re Looking at the 50s Today. It’s 38 degrees as I type this, but most of the day will be sunny in the 50s. Ditto for the weekend.

