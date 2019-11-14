Leading Off (11/14/19)

DART Service Resumes. DART tweeted: “Overhead wire repairs near SMU/Mockingbird Station have been completed. All rail lines have resumed normal service. Bus shuttles have been canceled. Thank you for your patience.”

Scooter Ordinance Extended through March. Yesterday, the City Council approved the four-month extension to sort out safety regulations regarding motorized scooters. I’ll just keep yelling at people who almost run me over on the sidewalk.

Carbon Monoxide Exposure Leads to Hospitalizations. Ten people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide from a grill inside an Oak Cliff church.

Man Found Dead in SUV. Mohamed Koroma, 24, was found with a gunshot wound in the front seat.