Leading Off (11/13/19)

Police Oversight Board to Look at Case of Diamond Ross. Board members voted to add it to the agenda of their November meeting. It will be the first case on their plate. “Don’t make this a dog-and-pony show,” Ross’ cousin, Obra Henry, told the board last night. “Do something about it.”

DART Settles With Photographer. They’ll pay $345,000 to end a federal civil rights suit. Freelancer Avi Adelman was arrested in 2016 after taking photos while someone was being treated for an overdose. A DART security officer tried to shoo him away from the public space and then took him into custody for trespassing when he wouldn’t leave. Adelman sued DART and Stephanie Branch, who made the arrest.

DPD Cuts Number of Side-Gig Hours Officers Can Work. A 2018 audit found some officers more than doubling their normal work week in side jobs. The off-duty hours limit now goes from 72 a week down to 40.