Leading Off (11/12/19)
It's going to be sunny today, and we'll hit 40 if we're lucky.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner November 12, 2019 6:33 am
Mom and Daughter Busted at Love Field With 60 Pounds of Pot. The headline pretty much says it all. But here’s the story.
It’s Dang Cold. At 6:30 this morning, it’s 25 degrees. Here’s what powered the cold front.
Porzingis Sucks. Last night he went 1 for 11 and scored 4 points against the Celtics. Rick Carlisle summed up his performance thusly: “Flush it and move on.”
