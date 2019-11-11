Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (11/11/19)

Make a wish.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner November 11, 2019 6:13 am

Cowboys Lose. The running game was (technical term coming) garbage all night, and yet when the game was on the line, for whatever reason they ran basically the same running play twice in a row. It didn’t work. The ‘Boys are 5-4. [insanely good Fine Young Cannibals voice]  “They’re going 9 and 7 (woo woo) / This is a mess (woo woo) /9 and 7 / and they can’t help themselves.” Anyway.

Cold Front Coming. I was playing tennis in shorts yesterday. This weather is wild. The city is opening an emergency shelter at the Convention Center.

Atatiana Jefferson’s Father Has Passed. The family has been through an unbelievable amount. Wishing them the strength to make it through.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments