Leading Off (11/11/19)

Cowboys Lose. The running game was (technical term coming) garbage all night, and yet when the game was on the line, for whatever reason they ran basically the same running play twice in a row. It didn’t work. The ‘Boys are 5-4. [insanely good Fine Young Cannibals voice] “They’re going 9 and 7 (woo woo) / This is a mess (woo woo) /9 and 7 / and they can’t help themselves.” Anyway.

Cold Front Coming. I was playing tennis in shorts yesterday. This weather is wild. The city is opening an emergency shelter at the Convention Center.

Atatiana Jefferson’s Father Has Passed. The family has been through an unbelievable amount. Wishing them the strength to make it through.