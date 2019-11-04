Leading Off (11/04/19)

One Dead After Being Hit By DART Train. It was the Orange Line around 7 last night on the Continental Avenue Bridge.

Woman Allegedly Sells Girls From Her Own Family For Sex. According to police, Victoria Nicole Bautista forced two members of her family, one a teen and the other a preteen, to have sex for money. The sexual assaults occurred over several months. Just awful.

SMU’s Perfect Season Ends. It was a wild one in Memphis, the first time SMU has been on the national stage since the 1980s. But all is not lost: with some help, the Mustangs could still end up in the Cotton Bowl, and they’re still in the Top 25.

Luka Doncic, My Legally Adopted Slovenian Son, Is Good at Basketball. He had 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 15 assists in last night’s win in Cleveland, after racking up 30, 13, and 15 on Friday night in what should have been a win against the Lakers.

Jason Witten Makes Return to Monday Night Football. Will he ever be a broadcaster again? Not for NFL games, let me put it that way.