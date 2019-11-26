KNON Moves Out of Scorpion-Infested Temp Space, Finds Permanent Home

One casualty of last month’s tornadic storm was the studio of beloved community radio station KNON. A day after the storm hit, his station a mess, Dave Chaos was already thinking about how to get back up and running. Here’s how our news intern Jordan Jarrett assessed the damage:

The broadcasting equipment was recovered and is in good condition. But finding another space to house it, hiring engineers to reset it, and then moving into that new location will “cost something,” as Chaos puts it. The largest cost will be the temporary space needed before another permanent location is even considered. KNON is eyeing a tower near Cedar Hill where it keeps its transmitter. But that’s still just a possibility. “We’ll set up a makeshift studio as soon as possible, end of the week,” Chaos said. “My priority is to start broadcasting again.”

Today we bring you an update, discovered yesterday by the Dallas Voice. KNON indeed moved into a shed near its transmitter and got back on the air within two days of the storm. But the space was, the Voice reports, “infested with scorpions.” It has now found new, permanent digs, minus the venomous critters.

The new studio sits on Coit Road in North Dallas. Chaos and the gang started broadcasting there on Friday, although they’re contained to a small office for now while the rest of the studio is assembled.

I reached out to Chaos this morning, and he confirmed the news and sent along this note: