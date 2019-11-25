Has Aaron Herbert Ever Seen Better Call Saul?

If you have operated a motor vehicle within Dallas’ city limits in the last, say, six to eight months, you have seen one of the billboards pictured here. If you have driven on Grand Avenue, where there are (or were, last time I was there) four of these within about a mile of I-30, you might not know any other billboards exist.

They are for personal injury attorney Aaron A. Herbert. You would be forgiven if that piece of information has escaped you. No doubt the slogan is what that you remember: “Better Call Aaron.” And in that respect, it is a good bit of advertising, because it is memorable. On various other levels, of which I have admittedly thought about too much, it is not. I guess this is a long way of saying that I have some questions.