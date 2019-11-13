Good Luck Riding DART Today, Cont’d

Last night, the power lines that hover over the DART rail line suffered some damage just south of the Mockingbird/SMU Station. As the trains came through, a spokesman said they likely grabbed those lines and caused further damage. For the second straight day, commuters were shuttled in the cold between rail stops via bus. Which caused delays that are continuing into rush hour.

“Personnel on-site assessed the damage and began repairs immediately,” read a statement from spokesman Mark Ball. “They determined that with the recent cold weather and strong winds it caused the overhead powerlines to contract and break loose from its connections.”

A major backup this morning for @DARTAlerts passengers stuck outside in the cold. Wiring issues have stalled several lines leading to an overflow of people needing to take a shuttle bus. pic.twitter.com/sg3H1nRZwQ — Terrance Friday (@TerranceFriday) November 13, 2019

So, for the second straight quitting time, DART commuters are facing some obstacles. For those taking the Blue Line:

Blue Line passengers should expect delays and will need to board shuttle buses between Pearl/Arts District and White Rock stations due to overhead wire repairs near SMU/Mockingbird Station. These buses board and unload at the red Rail Disruption signs located near each station. DART personnel will be available at each station to provide assistance. Thank you for your patience.

To my Red Line folks:

Red Line passengers should expect delays and will need to board shuttle buses between Pearl/Arts District and Lovers Lane stations due to overhead wire repairs near SMU/Mockingbird Station. These buses board and unload at the red Rail Disruption signs located near each station. DART personnel will be available at each station to provide assistance. Thank you for your patience.

And to all those looking for an Orange Line:

Orange Line passengers should expect delays and will need to transfer to Green Line trains between Bachman and Pearl/Arts District stations. Then board shuttle buses between Pearl/Arts District and Lovers Lane stations due to overhead wire repairs near SMU/Mockingbird Station. These buses board and unload at the red Rail Disruption signs located near each station.

Right around 24 hours ago, the problem was a freak power outage that affected the trains that travel through downtown. Which includes all of them. As Peter Simek noted, all of DART’s rail trains pass through a single at-grade transit corridor. So when downtown is messed up, the whole system is affected. Today’s is a little further north, but it’s still a reminder of the benefit of a cut-through: like D2, the planned subway extension that would allow for a diversion in the case of an emergency. Instead, we get shuttle buses until the problem gets fixed.