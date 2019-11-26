Ben and Skin Kill Time With New Pop-Up Podcast

About a month ago, the longtime Dallas radio duo of Ben Rogers and Skin Wade quit their gig at 105.3 The Fan. They’ve already got another one lined up, and they’ll be back on the air in about 60 days, but they can’t talk about it. They’ve got non-competes and so forth. It does make one wonder, though. Ben and Skin have worked at all three sports stations in the market. Are they headed back to the Ticket or ESPN? Anyway, until that happens, they’ve decided to busy themselves with a podcast titled The NonCompete With Ben & Skin. The first episode, “Gravy Gon Set It Off,” dropped two days ago. I asked Skin how many episodes they plan to record, and he was noncommittal. I told him they should do at least 10. He called me bossy. Then I asked if he could help me become best friends with Luka, seeing as how Skin works the Mavs broadcasts. He said that was a good idea, and he’d call him right away. So we’ll see. Meantime, give a listen.