Against the Odds, a Fabric Alley Shop Survives the Tornado

Two years ago, straight line winds whipped through Dallas and ripped air conditioning units clean off Rick Cohen’s Dallas fabric warehouse. His Houston location was flooded by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, as well. This time, the weather gods spared Fabrictopia.

“Our building, about 15,000 square feet, was almost untouched,” Cohen said Wednesday. “Every building on our block was hit and destroyed. We had minimal damage.”

Indeed, Fabrictopia sits on a dead-end block off Harry Hines filled with buildings turned to rubble by October 20’s storm. It took eight days for the city to open back up Perth Street. When it did, on October 28, Fabrictopia opened with it. They suffered some minor roof and water damage and are unable to take cards because of the state of internet in the area. But they’re open. Unfortunately, Cohen says, few people know it. The neighborhood remains eerily quiet.

Cohen’s father, from whom he bought his own store from in 2014, owns Wherehouse Fabric on the corner of Perth and Harry Hines. He’s looking at massive damages and a total loss of store contents, but could reopen in the same location in half a year, Cohen says. Ten feet away, Super Textiles is a complete loss. Owner Steve Braunstein told our Christopher Mosley last week that his building would have to be demolished and that he wouldn’t be coming back. “This was the death knell for me,” he said.

Cohen said he lost around 25,000 yards of fabric but was pursuing an insurance claim. He and Golden D’or, on Harry Hines, appear to be the only two fabric stores in the area left open, a couple bright spots of a storm that continues to prove devastating.