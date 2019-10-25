Local News
Want To Help Tornado Victims? Here Is How.
Here, a resource guide for you to direct your dollars and time.
Yesterday, I wrote a quick story about the progress that’s been made in cleaning up the parts of town that were damaged by 10 tornadoes. We’ve made strides even in the last 24 hours: about 130,000 Oncor customers now have power. Most of the schools are open. The rain was a downer—it’s particularly dark to think about it getting into the damaged homes, businesses, and schools—but it should be clearing out today.
Afterward, we decided to put together a comprehensive list of all the volunteer and donation opportunities in our region. We added resource guides for victims as well as organizations that are providing free products or services. We hope it helps connect you with a way to help. Head here for more information, and a note that Christine Allison, our CEO and editor in chief, sent to our subscribers and advertisers.
It’s Thursday afternoon. I am sitting at my desk on the 21st floor of D Magazine’s downtown office tower. Storm clouds are gathering outside my window, a reminder of the disaster that befell our friends and neighbors just a few days ago. Ten tornadoes tore through North Texas last Sunday. They caused at least $2 billion in damages—the most expensive weather event in this region’s history, according to the Insurance Council of Texas. Rain will pour into these gutted homes. It will soak the furniture, toys, clothes, and photographs that are strewn along the streets of North Dallas. This should break all of our hearts.
We are so blessed that no lives were lost. But the trauma of losing everything you have in a matter of minutes has left many of our neighbors in a state of shock. Businesses are devastated. Schools are destroyed. Our team has gathered contact information on a number of local initiatives, and, if you are moved to help, please click this link. Volunteers are needed. So are donations.
When it hits home, it’s so different, isn’t it? I have learned a lesson in that.
Thank you for being our loyal readers and advertisers. We are honored to serve you and this city we love so much. Let’s all do what we can to help.
Kind regards,
Christine Allison
Chief Executive Officer
D Magazine Partners
P.S. If you know of other efforts that we might have missed, please email me at [email protected] and we will post them straightaway.
