Want To Help Tornado Victims? Here Is How.

Yesterday, I wrote a quick story about the progress that’s been made in cleaning up the parts of town that were damaged by 10 tornadoes. We’ve made strides even in the last 24 hours: about 130,000 Oncor customers now have power. Most of the schools are open. The rain was a downer—it’s particularly dark to think about it getting into the damaged homes, businesses, and schools—but it should be clearing out today.

Afterward, we decided to put together a comprehensive list of all the volunteer and donation opportunities in our region. We added resource guides for victims as well as organizations that are providing free products or services. We hope it helps connect you with a way to help. Head here for more information, and a note that Christine Allison, our CEO and editor in chief, sent to our subscribers and advertisers.