The One Auction Where You Can Buy Robert Wilonsky’s Old Chair

A regionally significant FrontBurnervian says he just might head over tomorrow to the Morning News’ old building to check out the auction underway of all of its contents. The description:

This building is being renovated and we must clean it out. This is a must preview. Dallas history, memorabilia, office furniture, complete commercial kitchen appliances, executive office, cubicles, filing cabinets, bathroom fixtures, safes, pictures, warehouse storage racks, security electronics, doors — too much to list. Bring your tools, your help, and trailers. Bring your flashlights. There are dark corridors in this building.

I have so many questions about this auction. Can I resist the temptation to see it as a metaphor for the entire newspaper industry? What about the printing presses? Could I fit one into my Prius? Is one of these chairs where Robert Wilonsky once parked his posterior while hammering out uncountable words about Dallas’ history being written with erasers? Speaking of, how could Wilonsky possibly not bid on this bound copy of the Richardson News from 1958 to 1959? Or this Cornerstone Award, made of actual stone, given by the Historical Society to the News? Or this Boss model Eureka two-wheel vacuum with hose?

In all seriousness, though, where’s the skillet that Steve Blow used to cook up his corn pone?