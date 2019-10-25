Take This Survey to Help Dallas Create a Transportation Plan

Dallas is developing its first-ever strategic transportation plan, which kind of feels like the Cowboys waiting until the sixth game of the season to develop a playbook. But whatever. Now’s not the time to harp on the the ninth-largest city in America for not having a strategic plan for its 1.3 million people to get around the place. Now’s the time to roll up your sleeves and pitch in by taking a survey. The city needs to hear from you. Do we need better cycling options? Do you think traffic sucks? Answer these and other questions. It’ll take about 10 minutes, and you have until November 1 to make your opinions known. Get to it.