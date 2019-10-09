State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/9/19)

Ella Coburn, 14, is a first-time visitor to the State Fair of Texas.

“It seems pretty nice. There aren’t as many people as I expected, but everyone is really nice. I especially want to see the Dallas County mounted division, because I like horses. I used to ride back in Virginia. Fairs usually have really crappy, greasy food, and I mean that in a good way. I’ve seen a lot of variety here. I’ve heard the rides are expensive, though. They have a lot of exhibits here, there’s a lot to see. It’s just crazy!”