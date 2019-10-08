Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/8/19)

Meet CJ Bostwisk.

By Jason Janik Published in FrontBurner October 8, 2019 3:34 pm
CJ Bostwisk has been coming to the State Fair for four years. (photo by Jason Janik)

CJ Bostwisk is just 13 but has been coming to the State Fair of Texas for four years.

“I usually come with family, but this year I’m here with friends. It’s a definite I’ll be going on some rides, though the Texas Star Ferris wheel is a scam. It’s like $11 a person, and you just go around twice! If you’re looking for some good entertainment, I’d say ride the Crazy Mouse. But, in my opinion, you’ve got to play at least one game. I’m best at the water shooting game. I also really like the auto building, looking at the new cars. I just go with the flow.”

Head here for our guide to the State Fair of Texas, which provides advice on what and where to eat and drink, the rides to ride, and a comprehensive roundup of the day’s best events.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments