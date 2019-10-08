State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/8/19)

CJ Bostwisk is just 13 but has been coming to the State Fair of Texas for four years.

“I usually come with family, but this year I’m here with friends. It’s a definite I’ll be going on some rides, though the Texas Star Ferris wheel is a scam. It’s like $11 a person, and you just go around twice! If you’re looking for some good entertainment, I’d say ride the Crazy Mouse. But, in my opinion, you’ve got to play at least one game. I’m best at the water shooting game. I also really like the auto building, looking at the new cars. I just go with the flow.”

