State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/4/19)

Grace Giles has worked the State Fair of Texas for two years.

“It’s great, it’s fun. You meet a lot of people. We know the people that work all around the fair. Our family has known them forever. I help set up the cotton candy stands with my dad. Working here, it’s like a family tradition. I like to eat the food. It’s really good. The Walking Taco is the best. It’s like a Doritos bag full of tacos! I enjoy watching all the people taking selfies. It’s funny to watch, seeing one dude hold the same pose for five minutes!”

