State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/4/19)

Grace has worked the State Fair for the past two years. Meet her.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner October 4, 2019 2:40 pm
Grace Giles, who has attended the Fair for two years. (Photo by Jason Janik)

Grace Giles has worked the State Fair of Texas for two years.

“It’s great, it’s fun. You meet a lot of people. We know the people that work all around the fair. Our family has known them forever. I help set up the cotton candy stands with my dad. Working here, it’s like a family tradition. I like to eat the food. It’s really good.  The Walking Taco is the best. It’s like a Doritos bag full of tacos! I enjoy watching all the people taking selfies. It’s funny to watch, seeing one dude hold the same pose for five minutes!”  

Our State Fair of Texas guide is being updated every day. Read it here. Today, we bring you a rundown of the rides worth the tickets and the ones you need to avoid. 

