Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/3/19)

Meet one of the paraders.

By Jason Janik Published in FrontBurner October 3, 2019 3:44 pm
Haleigh Hurst is excited for the State Fair parade. (Photo by Jason Janik)

 

Haleigh Hurst is attending the State Fair of Texas as Miss Texas High America this year, but she’s on her fourth year as a fairgoer.  

“I’m really excited to be in the parade this year. I definitely love all the people, everyone waving and smiling! This is a huge staple of the state of Texas. You can definitely find me on all the carnival rides. I’m a huge thrill seeker. I love going on the ones that go upside down! It’s just insane the kinds of food you can find here. I love all the fried foods, there’s fried everything!” 

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments