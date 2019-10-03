State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/3/19)

Haleigh Hurst is attending the State Fair of Texas as Miss Texas High America this year, but she’s on her fourth year as a fairgoer.

“I’m really excited to be in the parade this year. I definitely love all the people, everyone waving and smiling! This is a huge staple of the state of Texas. You can definitely find me on all the carnival rides. I’m a huge thrill seeker. I love going on the ones that go upside down! It’s just insane the kinds of food you can find here. I love all the fried foods, there’s fried everything!”