State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/20)

Larry Acrea has been coming to the State Fair of Texas more years than he can remember.

“We started showing cows here in 1969 or ‘70. We showed black angus. It was entertaining, but there’s some work to it. You have to fluff their hair, shine their hooves. I didn’t win anything worth speaking of, as the competition is pretty tough here. I quit showing cattle when I graduated, but I still come here to watch the stock shows. I also watch the cooking shows and enjoy eating the food. The Burnt End Burritos filled with barbecue are something they have new this year, but I come for everything! There’s everything here to see!”

