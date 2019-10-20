Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/20)

On the final day of the fair, a man who's been going longer than he can remember.

By Jason Janik Published in FrontBurner October 20, 2019 11:06 am
Larry Acrea has been attending the fair for longer than he can remember. (Photo by Jason Janik)

Larry Acrea has been coming to the State Fair of Texas more years than he can remember.

“We started showing cows here in 1969 or ‘70. We showed black angus. It was entertaining, but there’s some work to it. You have to fluff their hair, shine their hooves. I didn’t win anything worth speaking of, as the competition is pretty tough here. I quit showing cattle when I graduated, but I still come here to watch the stock shows. I also watch the cooking shows and enjoy eating the food. The Burnt End Burritos filled with barbecue are something they have new this year, but I come for everything! There’s everything here to see!”

Head here for our guide to the State Fair of Texas, which provides advice on what and where to eat and drink, the rides to ride, and a comprehensive roundup of the day’s best events. 

