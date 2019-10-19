Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/19)

Meet a revolutionary.

By Jason Janik Published in FrontBurner October 19, 2019 1:59 pm
Tom Smith is a 40 year veteran of the State Fair of Texas. (Photo by Jason Janik)

Tom Smith is a 40-year veteran of the State Fair of Texas.  

“I’m a Son of the American Revolution, and I participate at the DAR house. We’ve helped people learn about their family history as they pass through the fair. Our country’s history is important. Forty years ago, I had a young family and they were interested in rides. That’s changed over the years. Now that they’ve grown up, my wife and I enjoy the animals and different food offerings. I like the corny dog!” 

Head here for our guide to the State Fair of Texas, which provides advice on what and where to eat and drink, the rides to ride, and a comprehensive roundup of the day’s best events. 

