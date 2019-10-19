State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/19)

Tom Smith is a 40-year veteran of the State Fair of Texas.

“I’m a Son of the American Revolution, and I participate at the DAR house. We’ve helped people learn about their family history as they pass through the fair. Our country’s history is important. Forty years ago, I had a young family and they were interested in rides. That’s changed over the years. Now that they’ve grown up, my wife and I enjoy the animals and different food offerings. I like the corny dog!”