State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/18/19)

Armani Samples is 13, but he has attended the State Fair of Texas for 10 of those years. At least.

“The food is great! Try the funnel cake queso burger. It’s delicious with all kinds of flavor! The fried Oreos, too. Those are good. I like to get on all the rides. There’s one ride where you get in it, it’s a giant wheel that spins and spins. That’s my go-to ride. Last year I rode it, like, three times! I love to go look at the cars, especially the futuristic ones. Every time you come to the fair, you can’t leave without taking a picture of Big Tex. It’s like showing you’ve been here. I’ll post it on social media with our other fair photos, sharing our fair day.”