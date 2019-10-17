State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/17/19)

Matthew Cottrell has made it to the State Fair of Texas nine of the last 10 years.

“Eden was born last October, so we missed it last year. Otherwise, we come every year. I come to the fair, because my family enjoys coming to the fair. We ride that alien spaceship thing that spins around really fast. We also get funnel cakes and go to the petting zoo. You know, whatever makes your kids happy makes you happy. Any chance you get to spoil them, it’s great! They’ll talk about this for the rest of the year. The first time I ever came was a Texas/OU game, and it sucked. There’s an extra 150,000 people here on top of the regular attendance. If you’ve never been before, maybe come on a weekday. And, take DART. It makes it a lot easier.”