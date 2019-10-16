State Fair of Texas
State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/16/19)
The State Fair is a fact of life for Victoria Graham.
By Jason Janik Published in FrontBurner October 16, 2019 2:54 pm
Victoria Graham estimates that she has attended the State Fair of Texas 13 of her 17 years.
“I come with my friends, because it’s fun! We like the vibe. We take pictures and ride rides. I don’t know its name, but my favorite ride is the one that goes all the way up and then straight down really fast! Oh, and the turkey legs. They’re good. I share one with my friends. All the food is good. We stay for a few hours. After that, I’ve seen everything.”
