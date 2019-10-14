Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/14/19)

Another lifer here.

By Jason Janik Published in FrontBurner October 14, 2019 4:19 pm
Tim Phillips has visited the State Fair at least 15 times. (Photo by Jason Janik)

Tim Phillips is on his 15th non-consecutive visit to the State Fair of Texas.

“I might not have made it every year, but pretty much. It’s a tradition for us. We enjoy it. We mainly just do the shows and the various booths. The one thing I try to hit every time we come is the car show. I’m not really shopping for a car, I just looking. We sat in the Camaro for about 10 years in a row and finally bought one. We also like to get a caricature done. We have three hanging in the kitchen. We’re trying to get our fourth, but there’s a long line at all the caricature booths. It’s packed!” 

