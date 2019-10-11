State Fair of Texas
State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/11/19)
Another first timer.
It’s Brittany Kaseoru’s first time at the State Fair of Texas.
“Everyone has said you have to go! It’s very different than other fairs. It’s bigger and more inclusive. I really like all the museums. I think we’re going to try and see some animal life, some goats or something. It would be nice to check out some art and do some shopping. There’s a lot of people, and we’re still exploring. I expected to see a lot more ‘cowboy up’ garb. The Big Tex guy is pretty goofy. He’s larger than life, just like Texas!”
Head here for our guide to the State Fair of Texas, which provides advice on what and where to eat and drink, the rides to ride, and a comprehensive roundup of the day’s best events.
Comments