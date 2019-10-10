State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/10/19)

Officer Aricelia Géiser is on her second year at the State Fair of Texas and her first year working it.

“I’m a big fan of the food, honestly. It’s so hard to be working and not eat all the food. It’s different working the fair, because you’re in uniform and everyone notices you, asking where’s what. It’s a good feeling helping lost kids get reunited with their parents. I don’t ride the rides or play games. We don’t get out of here until 11 p.m., so everything’s closed down. My advice? Wear comfortable shoes!”