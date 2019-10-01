State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/1/19)

Tanya Harris hasn’t missed the State Fair of Texas in 28 years.

“I like the rides, but the turkey legs keep me coming back. I like the people watching. We just saw a girl with some Daisy Dukes on, and they were up there! And, Big Tex has some really nice boots! We just saw the new futuristic Ford off-road vehicle. That was nice. Now we’re on our way to see the two-headed snake. Years ago, they had all sorts of weird things like that.”

