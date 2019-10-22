Society of Publication Designers Puts Some Shine on D Magazine

For the second time this year, the Society of Publication Designers has recognized D Magazine in its daily “Nice Spread,” which it calls “a portfolio of great magazine and newspaper spreads from around the world.” The early feather in our cap came back in June, with this spread. Congrats to our art director, Kevin Goodbar; photographer Kelsey Foster Wilson; and food stylist Stephanie Greenwood. You might guess that they are humbled by this recognition. They are not! Friends and language lovers, these three people are honored.