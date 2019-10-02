SMU to Announce ‘Unprecedented’ Donation

The Mustangs’ success on the field looks to be spilling over to the SMU endowment. An invitation is making the rounds to attend a gig on October 18 whereat there will be an announcement of “a commitment to SMU and the Edwin L. Cox School of Business” that is “unprecedented in the history of the university.”

OK, I’m not supposed to say anything. But on the 18th, Robert H. Dedman Jr., R. Gerald Turner, and Matthew B. Myers will announce at the Hillcrest Foundation Commons that I, Tim Rogers, have made an unprecedented commitment to attend the Temple game the next day and, further, that I will not leave before halftime.

Either that or Craig James is returning for a fifth year of eligibility.