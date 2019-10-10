Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Sports & Leisure

Nick Van Exel Is Back on the Dallas Mavericks

As a scout.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner October 10, 2019 12:13 pm
My cat Sally and my Nick Van Exel shirt.

If you know anything about me, there is a good chance you know how much I love Nick Van Exel, who was the Mavs’ left-handed, irrationally confident sixth man in 2002 and 2003, before being traded to Golden State. He has a skull made to wear headbands at a jaunty angle. He is, without question, one of my favorite basketball players of all time. Post career, he’s been coaching (including a stint as the head man for the G League Texas Legends). Now, he’s back in Dallas, as a pro personnel scout, according to my guy Marc Stein.

Welcome back, sir. I’m sorry. Welcome home.

