Look at the Tornado Damage Near Preston and Royal
Miraculously, no severe injuries have been reported.
The funnel cloud that tore through North Dallas on Sunday night ripped apart Preston and Royal, gutting restaurants and bookstores and downing power lines and street signs. Our sister paper, Preston Hollow People, has been combing the area. (As has our Shawn Shinneman, who’s on his way back with a report.)
But until then, People’s Bethany Erickson captured the mayhem. Beloved independent bookstore Interabang Books suffered major damage, as did Fish City Grill. This Instagram video shows the extent of the damage, which affected Talbots, Hollywood Feed, and more. Across the street, trees are down in front of Princi Italia. TJ’s Fresh Seafood Market said its Preston Royal location somehow escaped unscathed—its employees took shelter in the walk-in. Oncor says more than 41,000 customers are without power near the intersection. Regionally, about 82,000 are in the dark as of noon on Monday.
On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported maximum winds for this tornado to be 140 mph—enough for an EF-3 rating. Van Zandt County encountered an EF-0 with winds of about 80 mph. Rowlett had an EF-1, with winds of up to 100 mph. Preliminary data shows three tornadoes touched down Sunday night.
Photographer Bret Redman captured images of St. Mark’s school buses tossed on their side. The school itself was closed on Monday while officials surveyed the damage. The tornado appeared to follow Orchard Street, just north of St. Mark’s. Twenty Dallas ISD schools were closed on Monday due to damage and a lack of power.
The city says there are about 100 signal lights without power and another 85 that are flashing. County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a local disaster declaration to help the state’s resources reach Oncor. Mayor Eric Johnson said that there were no fatalities and no serious injuries reported, something we should all be quite grateful for.
Here are the street closures you want to avoid:
Street Closures for the North Central Section of the city:
Hillcrest Road/Walnut Hill Lane
Hillcrest Road/Royal Lane
No Westbound Royal Lane at St. Michaels Drive
No Northbound St. Michaels Drive at Royal Lane
Preston Road/Royal Lane
Street Closures for the Northwest Section of the city:
Marsh Lane/Walnut Hill Lane
Harry Hines Boulevard/Manana Drive
Denton Drive/Lombardy Lane
Walnut Hill Lane/Monroe Drive
Harry Hines Boulevard/Freewood Drive
Harry Hines Boulevard/Walnut Hill Lane
Walnut Hill Lane/Webb Chapel Road
Walnut Hill Lane/Midway Road
Shady Trail/Andjon Drive
Walnut Hill Lane/Woodleigh Drive
Preston Road/Norway Road
Shady Trail/Southwell Road
Webb Chapel Road/Kinkaid Drive
Marsh Lane/Woodleigh Drive
Walnut Hill Lane/Shady Trail
Harry Hines Boulevard/Brenner Drive
Now, let’s take a look at these photos.
