Look at the Tornado Damage Near Preston and Royal

The funnel cloud that tore through North Dallas on Sunday night ripped apart Preston and Royal, gutting restaurants and bookstores and downing power lines and street signs. Our sister paper, Preston Hollow People, has been combing the area. (As has our Shawn Shinneman, who’s on his way back with a report.)

But until then, People’s Bethany Erickson captured the mayhem. Beloved independent bookstore Interabang Books suffered major damage, as did Fish City Grill. This Instagram video shows the extent of the damage, which affected Talbots, Hollywood Feed, and more. Across the street, trees are down in front of Princi Italia. TJ’s Fresh Seafood Market said its Preston Royal location somehow escaped unscathed—its employees took shelter in the walk-in. Oncor says more than 41,000 customers are without power near the intersection. Regionally, about 82,000 are in the dark as of noon on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported maximum winds for this tornado to be 140 mph—enough for an EF-3 rating. Van Zandt County encountered an EF-0 with winds of about 80 mph. Rowlett had an EF-1, with winds of up to 100 mph. Preliminary data shows three tornadoes touched down Sunday night.

Photographer Bret Redman captured images of St. Mark’s school buses tossed on their side. The school itself was closed on Monday while officials surveyed the damage. The tornado appeared to follow Orchard Street, just north of St. Mark’s. Twenty Dallas ISD schools were closed on Monday due to damage and a lack of power.

The city says there are about 100 signal lights without power and another 85 that are flashing. County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a local disaster declaration to help the state’s resources reach Oncor. Mayor Eric Johnson said that there were no fatalities and no serious injuries reported, something we should all be quite grateful for.

Here are the street closures you want to avoid:

Street Closures for the North Central Section of the city:

Hillcrest Road/Walnut Hill Lane

Hillcrest Road/Royal Lane

No Westbound Royal Lane at St. Michaels Drive

No Northbound St. Michaels Drive at Royal Lane

Preston Road/Royal Lane

Street Closures for the Northwest Section of the city:

Marsh Lane/Walnut Hill Lane

Harry Hines Boulevard/Manana Drive

Denton Drive/Lombardy Lane

Walnut Hill Lane/Monroe Drive

Harry Hines Boulevard/Freewood Drive

Harry Hines Boulevard/Walnut Hill Lane

Walnut Hill Lane/Webb Chapel Road

Walnut Hill Lane/Midway Road

Shady Trail/Andjon Drive

Walnut Hill Lane/Woodleigh Drive

Preston Road/Norway Road

Shady Trail/Southwell Road

Webb Chapel Road/Kinkaid Drive

Marsh Lane/Woodleigh Drive

Walnut Hill Lane/Shady Trail

Harry Hines Boulevard/Brenner Drive

Now, let’s take a look at these photos.