Leading Off (10/9/19)

Chaos at First Meeting of Community Police Oversight Board. Members of the audience felt they were being silenced as the meeting did not include a portion for public comment, leading to pushing and shoving originating around the microphone stand. Chief Hall had to step in to calm the masses and, eventually, to grant attendees time to speak. Among other reasons, tensions are high over Council appointees to the board, a 15-member unit with representation from folks who were outspoken against its creation, and that is majority white with just four black members. Video of the incident here, here, and here.

Police Name Three Suspects in Joshua Brown Shooting, Arrest Two. The second, Michael Diaz Mitchell, was arrested in Louisiana last night. The first, Jacquerious Mitchell, is being held at Parkland Hospital. Thaddeous Charles Green is still at large. Police say the three men were in from Louisiana to buy drugs off Brown, the apartment of which cops later seized 12 pounds of weed, 143 THC cartridges, and $4,000 in cash. Brown was a neighbor to Botham Jean who testified at Amber Guyger’s trial, and high-profile community leaders like civil rights attorney Lee Merritt continue to push for an independent investigation in Brown’s case.

Post Malone’s Face Is on Bud Light Cans Now. So there’s that.