Leading Off (10/8/19)

Judge Defends Hugging Amber Guyger. After Guyger’s murder trial, Judge Tammy Kemp gave the killer a hug and a Bible, which some have said was inappropriate. In her first interview since the trial, Kemp told the AP: “If she wanted to start with the Bible, I didn’t want her to go back to the jail and to sink into doubt and self-pity and become bitter. Because she still has a lot of life ahead of her following her sentence and I would hope that she could live it purposefully.”

Southwest Pilots Sue Boeing. The pilots say they’ve collectively lost $100 million since the 737 Max was grounded, and they aren’t happy about it.

Giant Poo ‘Experience’ Coming to Klyde Warren Park. On Thursday, the toilet spray company Poo-Pourri will install a 30-foot-tall Giant Poo in the park and invite folks to “drop the crap they’ve been holding in.”