Leading Off (10/4/19)

More About the Bible that Judge Kemp Gave Amber Guyger. Yesterday, the Freedom From Religion Foundation filed an ethics complaint against Judge Tammy Kemp after she handed Guyger a bible following her sentencing. The Dallas Morning News talked to attorneys and religious figures about the act. The attorneys seem fine with it. Interestingly, many of the pastors say Kemp should’ve talked with Guyger about her faith privately. “Elected officials should be neutral toward religion. Not hostile and not advancing a religion,” said George Mason, the head of Wilshire Baptist.

Guyger Jurors Speak to WFAA. If you want to hear more from the men and women responsible for convicting the former police officer, here you are. It was apparently easy to convict her; sentencing was much more difficult.

Mark Cuban Was Not Arrested in Nashville. A man told police he was the Mavs owner. He very clearly is not.

Cold Fronts Coming, Probably. I haven’t been outside yet. It may finally feel like it’s October. I kind of doubt it, though. Jesus Jimenez, The News’ weather wizard, says a front was expected to come through last night. A stronger one is coming Sunday. It could plunge temperatures into the 50s by the middle of the week. Prove it, sky.