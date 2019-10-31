Leading Off (10/31/19)

Dallas County Has Second-Highest Number of Uninsured Kids. Both Dallas and Tarrant counties are in the top five U.S. counties for children who are uninsured. Many Texas children have become uninsured this past year due to federal and state policies.

Josh Hamilton Accused of Injuring His Daughter. The Texas Rangers Hall-of-Famer was arrested on a felony charge. He is being accused of hitting one of his daughters and throwing a water bottle and a chair at her.

Vice Raid Shuts Down Massage Parlor. Yesterday, Dallas police closed the Jade Spa, which they think is the last of the Design District’s illicit massage parlors. Chinese restaurant Dragon House in Southlake, which was connected to the spa’s owners, was also shut down. There will be a hearing in mid-November.

Hope You Have a Warm Costume Planned. It’s cold today.