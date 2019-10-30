Leading Off (10/30/19)

Questions About Greenville Mass Shooting Arrest. The Sheriff’s Office says they have their man in 23-year-old Brandon Ray Gonzalez, who actually gave an interview from jail Monday. His family and a group of protesters say there’s not enough evidence.

A Few People Still Don’t Have Internet After the Tornado. It’s a small number, but it’s a number.

Two Arrests in Lewisville Gas Station Killing. Police say Jamarque Jamez Washington, who is 21, confessed to the February 15 shooting of a 50-year-old convenience store clerk after Washington had been booked on a different murder in San Antonio. A second suspect, 21-year-old Kwame Juwanzaa Mickels, was arrested Monday.

Mavs Move to 3-1. Other than Dwight Powell, everyone hit their 10-point quota.