Leading Off (10/29/19)

Woman to Live Stream Her Brain Surgery. Jenna Schardt, 25, will be conscious today when she undergoes surgery at Methodist Dallas Medical Center to remove a mass of blood vessels in her brain. At 11:30 today, you can watch it happen on Facebook.

Dirk Buys Charles Wyly’s Old House. The 11,394-square-foot house in Preston Hollow went on the market last year for $8.25 million. Pics!

Wahlburgers Opened to Long Waits. Mark Wahlberg is a violent racist, but people still want to eat as his new restaurant in Frisco. The wait yesterday was two hours.