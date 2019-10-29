Local News
Leading Off (10/29/19)
The high today will only be about 50. And it's gonna rain. Hope your happy.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 29, 2019 6:15 am
Woman to Live Stream Her Brain Surgery. Jenna Schardt, 25, will be conscious today when she undergoes surgery at Methodist Dallas Medical Center to remove a mass of blood vessels in her brain. At 11:30 today, you can watch it happen on Facebook.
Dirk Buys Charles Wyly’s Old House. The 11,394-square-foot house in Preston Hollow went on the market last year for $8.25 million. Pics!
Wahlburgers Opened to Long Waits. Mark Wahlberg is a violent racist, but people still want to eat as his new restaurant in Frisco. The wait yesterday was two hours.
