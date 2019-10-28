Leading Off (10/28/19)

Gunman Shoots 8 at Homecoming Party in Greenville. Two died, including 23-year-old Kevin Berry Jr. from Dallas. Police still haven’t named a suspect. Last night, shots were fired at a vigil for the shooting victims.

Mavs Lose First Game of the Season. And it was one they should have won. They might have if 1) they had made their free throws, 2) the refs hadn’t overturned a late foul on Damian Lillard after a successful coach’s challenge by Terry Stotts (this is, in my opinion, an insanely dumb addition to the rulebook), and 3) they didn’t get super cold in the second half. Anyway, at 2-0, still a great start to the season, and I’m sure Rick Carlisle will figure out an actual rotation soon.

Did DeSoto Councilwoman and Her Husband Use City Funds For Her Own Benefit? The lesson from this: do not ever tweet. Will I take it? No, probably not. Not now. But if I ever get elected to office and/or get some money? I wouldn’t be on Twitter for any reason at all, at least not under my real name, and only on a burner account that I have run through, like, four other fake IDs and even Ashley Feinberg wouldn’t be able to find me, and then I would only post memes.