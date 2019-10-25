Leading Off (10/25/19)

Ten Tornadoes Tore Through North Texas. That’s up from nine, which the National Weather Service upgraded Thursday afternoon. The path remains 15 miles from North Dallas to Richardson. Power has been restored to 130,000 customers. The postal service is delivering mail, but they’re holding it at the post office if they can’t reach a safe location. Meanwhile, KNON-FM, which we profiled earlier in the week, is back on the air. The Dallas Morning News has the story of how. We’ll have a separate post for this later today, but we put together a list of resources of how you can help those affected. That’s right here. It has information on how to volunteer and donate, as well as a list of businesses that are offering free products and services to those affected by the storm.

Expect a Cold, Wet Friday. Most of the rain has passed, leaving a cold front in its wake. Temperatures are now about 20 degrees colder than they typically are this time of year. Highs will be in the low 50s for much of North Texas. Keep your umbrella close.

Atatiana Jefferson Laid to Rest. The Fort Worth woman was shot and killed by a police officer while in her own home. In his eulogy, Pastor Bryan Carter equated the killing to an earthquake that shook the family to its core. “There will be times where what you thought was stable will be snatched away,” Carter said. “There will be times when injustice happens, and the text says this: And God is our refuge and strength.”

Housing Market Is Hot Again. Steve Brown says that lower mortgage rates have lured buyers back into the market, accelerating home sales. The Dallas area is up about 2 percent year-over-year, but the biggest jumps are in the suburbs: like Melissa, Allen, and Prosper.