Leading Off (10/24/19)

Tornadoes Caused $2 Billion in Damage. That’s the estimate from the Insurance Council. There were nine tornadoes. It’s the most expensive severe weather event in the history of North Texas.

Activists Submit Complaint Against Chief Hall. They want her to answer for her actions at that chaotic first meeting of the Community Police Oversight Board. There, Hall deployed a team to try to clear the room after tempers flared when audience members initially weren’t allowed to speak. And the activists allege a violation of state law because video (jump to about 42:20) of the meeting posted to the city’s website cuts out just after Hall calls in her officers and—as we later saw across social media—things get very tense. It comes back on when audience members eventually do get time at the podium. It’s impossible to tell, however, whether the video was edited, as the activists allege, or if the operator simply thought the meeting had concluded and cut out. It doesn’t seem to matter, legally speaking, because the part of the Open Meetings Act calling for a video archive of every meeting (551.128, if you’re just super bored this morning) doesn’t apply to the Oversight Board. The DMN’s story cites an open government expert saying that, and a different expert on the subject told me the same yesterday.

Grounding of 737 Max Still Costing Southwest Lots of Money. $210 million in the third quarter.