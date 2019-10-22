Leading Off (10/22/19)

Dallas Cop Wasn’t Looting Liquor Store. Channel 8 got some video of a cop holding bottles of booze outside a liquor store that had been wrecked by the tornado. Some people assumed the worst. So the department released audio of the cop calling for backup, as he himself was trying to stop looters. Which would be a good cover story if you’d been caught looting. See how that works? Social media makes it so you can believe anything you want to!

DISD School Hit Hard by Tornado. Thomas Jefferson High School, Cary Middle School, and Walnut Hill Elementary did not fare well. Students from those schools will have to be relocated, and Cary’s kids will be divvied up to two different schools. Here’s hoping not too many friends get separated.

KNON Knocked off the Air. The venerable independent radio station got slammed and won’t be broadcasting again until later this week at the earliest. Station manager Dave Chaos is reconsidering his on-air name.

Both Accused Killers of Andre Emmett Now Behind Bars. The former Texas Tech and NBA player was shot to death September 23 near his Old East Dallas home. One of the accused assailants was arrested on unrelated charges. The second suspect turned himself in yesterday.

Exxon Mobil Trial Starts Today. The New York AG has accused the company of lying to its investors and keeping two sets of books as climate change regulations affect its bottom line. We shall see.