Leading Off (10/18/19)

Dallas Trump Rally Was a Trump Rally. Supporters lined down the street hours before the 45th president got to town. Sen. John Cornyn kicked things off. It sounds like Trump’s talking points made an appearance over those 87 minutes: “enraged” Democrats are seeking impeachment proceedings, Texas is not in play, Nancy Pelosi is “crazy” and “a nut,” and his Democratic challenger “won’t come close.” Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke teamed up with Rev. Michael Waters and County Judge Clay Jenkins, among others, for a counter rally at Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie. Trump’s American Airlines Center stop attracted 20,000; O’Rourke’s could fit 5,500. Meanwhile, I love this headline: “Kurd supporters, vaping advocates, others protest at Trump rally.” We truly are a diverse people.

Former Mav Harrison Barnes to Pay For Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral. The Fort Worth woman was shot and killed in her own home by a police officer making a wellness check. The policeman, who has been charged with murder, fired through a window before announcing his presence. Barnes is joining Philadelphia Eagle Malik Jackson in paying for the funeral. This is well within the sort of community work that Barnes did while he was a Maverick. “Anytime you come into a community, you always have a piece of that community with you and you want to give back,” he told ESPN.

More Calls For Bonnen to Resign. The House Speaker’s flippant, homophobic, and anti-local government commentary has him in the targets of his Republican colleagues. About a dozen of his fellow House members have called for resignation, as well as 20 members of the Republican Party’s executive committee, according to The News.

We Need More Rain. September was the driest September in history, and despite the recent drizzles, we need more rain to get us out of this drought. Meanwhile, weather this weekend will be beautiful.