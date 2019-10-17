Leading Off (10/17/19)

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

By Christiana Nielson Published in FrontBurner October 17, 2019 7:30 am

Defense Says Muhlaysia Booker Brought on Her Own Beating. Yesterday, jurors in the trial of Edward Thomas, who’s being prosecuted for beating transgender Dallas woman Muhlaysia Booker in April, watched the social media video that shows Thomas punching Booker. The prosecution said that verbal provocation never warrants assault. The trial continues this morning.

Errol Spence Jr. Is Looking at DWI Charge. The DeSoto boxing champion was charged with driving while intoxicated after he lost control of the Ferrari he was driving and was thrown from the vehicle last week. Police did not release the speed the car was traveling.

Trump and Beto Both Rally Today. Trump will hold his campaign rally at the American Airlines Center, while Beto will be at the Theatre at Grand Prairie. Traffic should be fun.

Former Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber Arrested. The 36-year-old was arrested yesterday in Denton County for two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief relating to an incident last year. He posted bond last night.

